Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.30

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.30 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 174.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 472905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £431.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 208.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.16.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

