Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of WVVI opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43.
About Willamette Valley Vineyards (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
