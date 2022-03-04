Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of WVVI opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 206.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 147.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 109,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

