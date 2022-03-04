William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nordstrom stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

