William Blair Comments on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after buying an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after buying an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after buying an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after buying an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

