William Blair Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONTF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

ONTF opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.71 million and a P/E ratio of -72.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24 has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $57.97.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ON24 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

