William Blair Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 40,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,828. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 35.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

