William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Arcellx’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

