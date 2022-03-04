Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

NYSE:WSM opened at $151.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

