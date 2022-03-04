Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) CEO Sells $729,102.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carl Aaron Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $224.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

