WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions. It operates principally in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp., formerly known as WillScot Corporation, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

WSC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 41,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot Mobile Mini (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.