Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 624 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.05. 434,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,612,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

