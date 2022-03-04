Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000.
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.76. 581,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.22.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
