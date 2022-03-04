Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after buying an additional 291,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after acquiring an additional 201,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

