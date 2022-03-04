Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,992 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 140,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.56. The stock had a trading volume of 43,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

