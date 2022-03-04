Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 29 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.6% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.79. 224,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.63 and its 200-day moving average is $498.97. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

