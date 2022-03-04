Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $7,321,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,450,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

