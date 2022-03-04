WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the January 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th.

