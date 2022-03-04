WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.95

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.95 and last traded at $66.03, with a volume of 601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 547,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3,495.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 230,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

