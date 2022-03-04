WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 2.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.30 and last traded at $85.93. 64,738 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 58,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 28.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at $795,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

