Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 165,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.6 days.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of Woolworths Group stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.
Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woolworths Group (WOLWF)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.