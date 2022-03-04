Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Workday from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $245.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,726.64, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

