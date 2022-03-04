WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.50) to GBX 1,200 ($16.10) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on WPP from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,185 ($15.90) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 1,340 ($17.98) to GBX 1,320 ($17.71) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $774.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WPP by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 644,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,684,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,707,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WPP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in WPP by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

