WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.63 million.WW International also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.31)-($0.26) EPS.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. WW International has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. Citigroup restated a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of WW International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WW International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International (Get Rating)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.