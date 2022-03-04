WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $10.05. WW International shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 20,297 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $695.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. WW International’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WW International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WW International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

