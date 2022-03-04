Wynn Resorts (WYNN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $94.50 to $98.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Union Gaming Research from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at CBRE Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $105.00.

1/18/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.50 to $94.50.

1/10/2022 – Wynn Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $92.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $99.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/7/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

WYNN stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

