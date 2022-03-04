Xaar (LON:XAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $190.56

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 190.56 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 211.50 ($2.84). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.62), with a volume of 97,614 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £152.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 190.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

