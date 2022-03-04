XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of XBiotech worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of XBiotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XBIT opened at $9.48 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded XBiotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

