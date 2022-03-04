Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,105,005 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

