Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.26. 257,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,130. The company has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.