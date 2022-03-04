Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.42 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

