Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

