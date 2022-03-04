Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Xinyi Glass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.