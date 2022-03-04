XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. XL Fleet had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 208.03%.

Shares of NYSE XL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 63,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,260. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.46. XL Fleet has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in XL Fleet by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XL Fleet by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 117,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in XL Fleet by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 52,886 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

