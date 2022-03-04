Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $1,137,156.57 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $46.62 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.
Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.
