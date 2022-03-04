Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $1,137,156.57 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $46.62 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after buying an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

