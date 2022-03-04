XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,600

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get XP Power alerts:

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 3,750 ($50.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,788.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,096.57. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The firm has a market cap of £736.58 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.