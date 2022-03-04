XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,600

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

XP Power (LON:XPP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,225 ($83.52) to GBX 5,600 ($75.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($87.21) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of XPP opened at GBX 3,750 ($50.32) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,788.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,096.57. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,580 ($48.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,779.38 ($77.54). The firm has a market cap of £736.58 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79.

About XP Power (Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.