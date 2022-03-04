YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 9.7%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 106,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,347,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 224.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,321,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 913,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 364,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.