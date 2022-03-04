Yun-Lung Chen Sells 19,241 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 1,067,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.
About Ambarella (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
