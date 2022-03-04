Yun-Lung Chen Sells 19,241 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $1,864,837.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 1,067,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -127.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Ambarella by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

