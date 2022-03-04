Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) to announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

