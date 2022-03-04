Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELMS. BTIG Research cut Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,586. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,256,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 599,578 shares during the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

