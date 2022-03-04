Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) to Post $3.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.22. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $13.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.10. 23,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.24 and a 1-year high of $261.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.