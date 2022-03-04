Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 40,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

