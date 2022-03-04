Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to Post $1.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $1.97. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $12.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. 28,211,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,434,883. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

