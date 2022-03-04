Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will post $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.89. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

