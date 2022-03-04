Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will post $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 257,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 630,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,516,000 after acquiring an additional 256,703 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.89. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

