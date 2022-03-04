Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.17). Aeva Technologies posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEVA stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $3.50. 1,430,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,728. The stock has a market cap of $749.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.69. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $18.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

