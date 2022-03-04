Zacks: Analysts Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $44.28. 119,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,329. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

