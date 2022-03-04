Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Elm Capital.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GECC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 22,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.