Zacks: Analysts Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. Meta Financial Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

