Zacks: Analysts Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Announce $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.64. Roper Technologies posted earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after purchasing an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,768 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.52. 6,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,375. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.56. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

