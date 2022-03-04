Zacks: Analysts Expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. Middleby posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 538,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,341,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $1,487,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.65.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

