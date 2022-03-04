Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SEAT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. 1,501,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

