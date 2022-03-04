Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the highest is $2.45. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.03. 27,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,812. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $228.44 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

